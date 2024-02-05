Naqvi's Message On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Nqovi stated that he wants to send a clear message that Kashmiris are 'our brethren, and we stand with them in every situation'. Seven decades have passed, and the Kashmir conflict is still unresolved; this is a moment of reflection for the civilized world. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there is a continued violation of all human rights by the Indian-occupied government, including barbaric killings, sexual assaults, and a series of barbaric violence.
In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day here Monday, the CM said that there is grave concern over the continuous oppression and human rights abuses by the Indian military in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
The systematic violations against humanity by the Indian-occupied government, including the denial of the inalienable right to self-determination for the Kashmiris, are deplorable. Even today, the commitment and spirit of the Kashmiris remain high in their struggle for freedom, he said. The resilience of Kashmiris strengthens with each passing day. The Indian brutal actions are severe crimes against humanity that cannot diminish the determination of brave Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination. Pakistan will continue to provide all forms of political, moral and diplomatic support in accordance with international laws and United Nations resolutions for the resolution of the core issue of Kashmir, he concluded.
