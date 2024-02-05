Open Menu

Naqvi's Message On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Naqvi's message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Nqovi stated that he wants to send a clear message that Kashmiris are 'our brethren, and we stand with them in every situation'. Seven decades have passed, and the Kashmir conflict is still unresolved; this is a moment of reflection for the civilized world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Nqovi stated that he wants to send a clear message that Kashmiris are 'our brethren, and we stand with them in every situation'. Seven decades have passed, and the Kashmir conflict is still unresolved; this is a moment of reflection for the civilized world. In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, there is a continued violation of all human rights by the Indian-occupied government, including barbaric killings, sexual assaults, and a series of barbaric violence.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day here Monday, the CM said that there is grave concern over the continuous oppression and human rights abuses by the Indian military in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The systematic violations against humanity by the Indian-occupied government, including the denial of the inalienable right to self-determination for the Kashmiris, are deplorable. Even today, the commitment and spirit of the Kashmiris remain high in their struggle for freedom, he said. The resilience of Kashmiris strengthens with each passing day. The Indian brutal actions are severe crimes against humanity that cannot diminish the determination of brave Kashmiris for their legitimate right to self-determination. Pakistan will continue to provide all forms of political, moral and diplomatic support in accordance with international laws and United Nations resolutions for the resolution of the core issue of Kashmir, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Chief Minister World United Nations Punjab Jammu Moral All Government

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

23 seconds ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

5 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

3 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

3 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

3 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

28 minutes ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

39 minutes ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

39 minutes ago
 Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last ..

Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore

1 hour ago
 PPP to secure victory in upcoming general election ..

PPP to secure victory in upcoming general elections: Khursheed Shah

14 minutes ago
 Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

Commonwealth Observers Group meets CEC

14 minutes ago
 KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead ..

KP CM reviews security situation in D I Khan ahead of elections

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan