Naqvi’s Message On Youm-e-Takbeer: Nation Proud Of Its Nuclear Strength
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave a special message on Youm-e-Takbeer, congratulating the nation on the historic day when Pakistan became a nuclear power.
He said that May 28, 1998, is a proud and unforgettable day for every Pakistani. On this day, Pakistan responded to India’s five nuclear tests with six nuclear explosions, showing the world that the country is ready to defend itself at any cost.
“By conducting nuclear tests, Pakistan proved it can respond strongly to any threat,” Naqvi said. He praised Pakistani scientists, the armed forces, and national leadership for their role in making the country’s defense unbeatable.
The Minister said that despite international pressure, sanctions, and threats, Pakistan went ahead with the nuclear tests in 1998.
“This was a great example of courage, unity, and national pride,” he said.
Naqvi added that Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date, but a reminder of Pakistan’s strength, independence, and the unity of its people. He said the mountains of Chagai still stand as proof of Pakistan’s firm decision to protect its sovereignty.
Speaking about current regional tensions, Naqvi said that Pakistan continues to show restraint in the face of India’s aggressive actions. “The lesson of May 10 will not be forgotten by the enemy,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s defense capability is invincible.
“Pakistan wants peace but will never compromise on its independence,” the Interior Minister said. He ended his message by paying tribute to all those who contributed to making Pakistan a responsible nuclear power.
