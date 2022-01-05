Nara Canal to remain close for 15 days

Assistant Executive engineering irrigation department Sub-division (1) Mirpurkhas has announced closure of Nara canal originating from Sukkur barrage from January 6 to 20 January, 2022 on account of annual repair and maintenance purposes

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Assistant Executive engineering irrigation department Sub-division (1) Mirpurkhas has announced closure of Nara canal originating from Sukkur barrage from January 6 to 20 January, 2022 on account of annual repair and maintenance purposes.

According to a notification on Wednesday, All Relevant authorities were asked to store their water ponds, tankers ahead of canal closure to overcome shortage of drinking water.