Open Menu

Nara Farmers Demand Greater Water Allocation For Nara Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Nara farmers demand greater water allocation for Nara Canal

Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Qabool Muhammad Khatian Friday said they will take up the case with the Sindh Government to sanction water for 180,000 acres of land which has been transferred from the command area of Rohri Canal to Nara Canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Qabool Muhammad Khatian Friday said they will take up the case with the Sindh Government to sanction water for 180,000 acres of land which has been transferred from the command area of Rohri Canal to Nara Canal.

Khatian held a meeting with the officers of Nara Canal Area Water Board (NCAWB) and the farmers of that region in Mirpurkhas district, according to SIDA's spokesman Hizbullah Mangrio.

The chairman said all the watercourses in the command area of Nara would be repaired and assured that water would be supplied till the tail end.

He added that measures would be taken to take action against the water theft and gave one week to the officials of the NCAWB to repair all the damaged watercourses.

He warned that if he received a complaint of water theft he would take action against the concerned official.

The chairman SIDA also noted complaints from the local farmers about seepage in the five fall structures which were built to regulate the flows of Nara in 2014 and 2016.

He assured that a team of experts would conduct a technical study of the structures and if those complaints came out to be true the necessary measures would be taken to control seepage.

Khatian informed that the Sindh Government was working on a project to consolidate the levees of the water distributaries through CC lining.

According to him, SIDA would point out the distributaries where the lining work had not been done so far to the Sindh Government so that the reinforcement works could be initiated at the earliest.

He asked the farmers to increase the collection of water bills and also to write letters to the government to undertake lining of the distributaries in their areas.

The chairman also asked the officers to prepare the PC-I so that the height of the embankments of Nara could be increased by 3 to 4 feet like Phuleli canal, underscoring that the project would increase the canal's water-taking capacity.

Director NCAWB Naeem Akhtar Memon briefed the meeting that the board consisted of 4 divisions including Thar, Jamrau, Mithrau and Upper Nara. It passes through Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts, he added.

He apprised that the canal, whose capacity was 14,000 cusecs, was further divided into 14 branch canals.

Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Member of NCAWB, also expressed his views.

The local farmers complained during the meeting that around 180,000 acres of land was transferred to the command area of Nara from Rohri canal over the last 2 to 3 decades but without obtaining water allocation from the government.

They demanded that the SIDA should request the Sindh government to allocate more water to Nara keeping in view the massive transfer of lands from one command area to the other.

Chairman NCAWB Haji Ali Murad Rajar, General Manager Transition of SIDA Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Thar Nara Sanghar Khairpur Rohri 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

Three cops arrested over eve-teasing

23 seconds ago
 The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Ma ..

The High Commissioner of Great Britain Ms. Jane Marriott Commissioner calls on C ..

59 seconds ago
 PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

PTV to air news, programmes in Khowar language

1 minute ago
 CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, a ..

CS chairs meeting on bolstering economic growth, attract investment in KP

1 minute ago
 3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

3 killed, 2 injured in Fatehjang incidents

1 minute ago
 DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly per ..

DC Kohat reviews District department's monthly performance

1 minute ago
Dacoit gang busted, four held

Dacoit gang busted, four held

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

3 minutes ago
 Five shops sealed for selling adulterated milk

Five shops sealed for selling adulterated milk

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister visits ESE Department

Caretaker minister visits ESE Department

3 minutes ago
 Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz ..

Remembering intellectual excellence of Ahmed Faraz on his15th death anniversary

29 minutes ago
 Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy ..

Aneeq vows to punish culprits of Jaranwala tragedy, says 177 suspects rounded up ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan