Nara-Kaghan Road To Be Cleared Within 2-3 Hours: NDMA

Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Operations Brig Mukhtar Ahmed Friday said the Naran-Kaghan road blocked due to landslide would be cleared within next 3-4 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member Operations Brig Mukhtar Ahmed Friday said the Naran-Kaghan road blocked due to landslide would be cleared within next 3-4 hours.

These remarks were stated by Member Operations in a message issued by NDMA here.

According to details, the landslide incident took place on Shahrah-e- Khaghan at different places that left dozens of tourists stuck in the valley.

The tourists were rendered limited to their vehicles in the open sky with acute shortage of food. The concerned bodies were busy in restoring the blocked road.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

