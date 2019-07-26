Naran-Babusar road opened for one way traffic

Naran-Babusar road has been opened for one way traffic today as the road was blocked due to landslides between Batakundi and Jalkat on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Naran-Babusar road has been opened for one way traffic today as the road was blocked due to landslides between Batakundi and Jalkat on Thursday.

The people who got stranded due to landslides were now rushing to their destination, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources further said that efforts of National Highway authorities were underway to re-open the road for heavy traffic.