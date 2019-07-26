UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naran-Babusar Road Opened For One Way Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Naran-Babusar road opened for one way traffic

Naran-Babusar road has been opened for one way traffic today as the road was blocked due to landslides between Batakundi and Jalkat on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Naran-Babusar road has been opened for one way traffic today as the road was blocked due to landslides between Batakundi and Jalkat on Thursday.

The people who got stranded due to landslides were now rushing to their destination, reported Radio Pakistan.

The sources further said that efforts of National Highway authorities were underway to re-open the road for heavy traffic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

1 minute ago

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) injects ei ..

11 minutes ago

Two murderers get death in Sargodha

56 seconds ago

China landslide death toll rises to 20

58 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

59 seconds ago

North Korea missile launch 'a warning to South Kor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.