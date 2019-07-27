UrduPoint.com
Naran Jalkhad Road Opened, Hundreds Of Vehicle Evacuated

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Naran Jalkhad road opened, hundreds of vehicle evacuated

MANSEHRA, July 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::District administration Mansehra on Saturday have opened Naran Jalkhad road that was blocked for last 30 hours at eight different places and evacuated hundreds of vehicles.

According to the details, at Boi Jalkhad, the road was completely blocked by land sliding triggered by heavy downpour. Land sliding also claimed four lives including two children. The road was cleared of debris by the district administration, Rescue 1122, National Highways Authority (NHA) and other concerned departments.

Under the debris, dozens of goats and a honey farm was buried underneath and thousands of tourists spent a night in open air or in the cars.

Police Control Room Mansehra informed that the bodies were shifted to Mansehra where two were identified as Shamim Akhtar W/O Saqlain Shah and Abid Javed S/O Mada Hussain of Layya.

Meteorology Department has forecast more heavy rain and land sliding in the hilly areas of Hazara division during next 48 hours.

