Naran-Kaghan road opened for tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The district administration and Kaghan Development Authority has cleared glacier from Naran-Kaghan road and opened it for tourists.

The spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority said on Tuesday that the glacier was removed from Chatha Katha and Goraya Chanch areas.

He said that the road had been cleared for all sorts of traffic and tourists could visit these areas, however, advised them to adopt all precautionary measures including sufficient fuel, snacks, a first aid box and drinking water before a visit.

He said that tourists can dial the Tourist Facilitate helpline No 1422 for any information or emergency situation.

The authority urged the tourists to keep their environment clean and keep disposable bags with them to dump waste in the bins instead of littering in the open.