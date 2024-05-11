Open Menu

Naran Road Reopens For Tourists After Snow Clearance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Naran road reopens for tourists after snow clearance

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) After the snow clearance operations from NARAN on Saturday, tourists can once again access the scenic Naran.

According to the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) spokesperson Moazam Ali Naran Road was fully operational for tourists on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. This development allows tourists to resume their journeys towards Naran, a popular destination in the region.

Furthermore, the Administration has scheduled cleaning operations for Saif-ul-Malook Road starting on Sunday.

Additionally, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has mobilized machinery to work on opening the Babusar Top Road from Naran, a task anticipated to require seven to eight days for completion.

Ali also mentioned that hotels in Naran have commenced reopening, with a significant number already welcoming tourists. This reopening signals the resumption of regular tourism activities in Naran. However, tourists are urged to exercise caution during their travels and prioritize responsible tourism practices.

