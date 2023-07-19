Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday attended the annual meeting of the Narang Community held at a local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday attended the annual meeting of the Narang Community held at a local hotel.

In the meeting, the Narang Community thanked the minister for the establishment of an Examination Center of the Allama Iqbal Open University in Narang City.

The community members presented their demands to the minister including restoration of train between Lahore and Rawalpindi via Narang, Narang Public school, Narang Community and sports Centre and others.

The federal minister assured the members that their demands would soon be fulfilled.