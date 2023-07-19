Open Menu

Narang City To Be Upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Narang city to be upgraded: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday attended the annual meeting of the Narang Community held at a local hotel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday attended the annual meeting of the Narang Community held at a local hotel.

In the meeting, the Narang Community thanked the minister for the establishment of an Examination Center of the Allama Iqbal Open University in Narang City.

The community members presented their demands to the minister including restoration of train between Lahore and Rawalpindi via Narang, Narang Public school, Narang Community and sports Centre and others.

The federal minister assured the members that their demands would soon be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Education Hotel Rawalpindi Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves re ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali approves reshuffle in Cabinet

3 minutes ago
 DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in ..

DC concerned over detection of wild polio virus in environmental sample

4 minutes ago
 Complaints regarding new connections, defective me ..

Complaints regarding new connections, defective meters being resolved on priorit ..

4 minutes ago
 Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

Dera Police devise security plan for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery ..

AIDS screening declared mandatory prior to surgery of patients

4 minutes ago
 PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in be ..

PPP leaders capable to run country's affairs in better way: Inqilabi

3 minutes ago
Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Kar ..

Records of Land dept being computerized: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful ..

S Asia not to attain peace without just, peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute: ..

3 minutes ago
 Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance o ..

Latin America's Refusal to Side With EU's Stance on Ukraine Aimed at Spiting US ..

3 minutes ago
 Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US ..

Target Letter Against Trump Mentions Defrauding US, Deprivation of Rights - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label f ..

Berlin Justice Department Rejects Criminal Label for Climate Action Group - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment org ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment organises 11th National Dialogue ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan