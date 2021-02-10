Narcotics, ammunition disposed off in Orakzai

The authorities on Wednesday disposed off the narcotics and ammunition during different actions in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The authorities on Wednesday disposed off the narcotics and ammunition during different actions in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to local police, on the directives of Civil Judge, Magistrate, Rahmatullah Wazir around nine kg hashish and eight mortar shells were also disposed off.

DSP Lower Orakzai, Mahboob Khan was also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion DPO, Nisar Ahmad Khan said narcotic was a curse for the society and the authorities' actions against it would continue till achieving the desired results.