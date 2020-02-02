UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Narcotics, Arms Recovered, Sellers Arrest

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 04:50 PM

Narcotics, arms recovered, sellers arrest

SWABI, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::District police has recovered 10422 gram narcotics and arms and arrested drug sellers in Swabi area, said spokesperson on Sunday.

The police during crack down on drug sellers arrested Ahsan Ullah and Zia ur Rehman resident of Panj Pir and recovered 10422 gram narcotics, one Kalashnikov and one pistol from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Swabi Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE wins 13 medals in Kuwait Arab Judo Championshi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE wins 13 medals in Kuwait Arab Judo Championshi ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism showcases emirate&#039;s event calen ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi CP, Mauritanian President hold talks

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC to cooperate in humanitari ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.