Narcotics, arms recovered, sellers arrest

SWABI, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::District police has recovered 10422 gram narcotics and arms and arrested drug sellers in Swabi area, said spokesperson on Sunday.

The police during crack down on drug sellers arrested Ahsan Ullah and Zia ur Rehman resident of Panj Pir and recovered 10422 gram narcotics, one Kalashnikov and one pistol from their possession.

The police registered the case and started investigation.