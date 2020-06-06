UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Narcotics Case: Court Grants One-time Exemption To Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Narcotics case: Court grants one-time exemption to Rana Sanaullah

A special court on Saturday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug-trafficking case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :A special court on Saturday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug-trafficking case.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the proceedings of case.

A lawyer on the behalf of Rana Sanaullah filed the exemption application and pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to the PML-N leader for attending National Assembly session.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted one-time exemption to Rana Sanaullah. The court summoned counsel for arguments on July 11, while adjourning the hearing.

On July 1, 2019, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Faisalabad Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Car July FIR 2019 Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

26 minutes ago

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

1 hour ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

2 hours ago

OPEC+ Oil Cuts Monitors to Convene Monthly Until D ..

10 seconds ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

2 hours ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.