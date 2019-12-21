UrduPoint.com
Narcotics Case: Judicial Remand Of Rana Sanaullah Extended Till Jan 4

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:20 PM

An anti-narcotics court extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in alleged drugs recovery case.Sanaullah's lawyer, Farhad Ali Shah, said that Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi earlier claimed that footage of the drug bust was recorded at the time of arrest.

He appealed the court to order the provision of video.The court issued a notice to the Anti Narcotics force (ANF), ordering to submit the alleged video, and also directed to present the former law minister on Jan 4.Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah's vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader's guard for taking the law into hands.

