Narcotics Control Division Gets Rs 114.35 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 114.35 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of Rs 207.92 million during ten month period of the current fiscal year.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs 114.35 million, around Rs 41.

58 million had been spent by the Narcotics Control Division, during the year 2022-23 (July-April), according to official data available with APP.

The released amount has been utilized for construction of the Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.

MATRC in Humak, Islamabad has a facility of only 36 beds and the establishment of a new center in the city would help provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner. Service quality would also be improved along with more capacity to treat drug addicts.

