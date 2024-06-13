Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated Rs169.505 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing scheme of Narcotics Control Division during the fiscal year 2024-25.

There was no new scheme introduced in the current budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

The only ongoing scheme is a Construction Of Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) At Islamabad for which the federal government has allocated Rs. 169.505 million.

The scheme was approved in the year 2021 for which initially the government had allocated Rs. 456.378 million.