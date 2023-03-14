UrduPoint.com

Narcotics Control Division Receives Rs 72.77 Mln Under PSDP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 72.77 mln under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The government has so far released funds of Rs 72.77 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against a total allocation of Rs 207.917 million during the eight-month period of current fiscal year.

Out of the total disbursement of Rs72.77 million, around Rs41.

58 million have been spent by the Narcotics Control Division, during the year 2022-23 (July-February), according to official data available with APP.

The released amount has been utilized for the construction of the Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) in Islamabad.

MATRC in Humak, Islamabad has a facility of only 36 beds and the establishment of a new MATRC would help provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner.

