Open Menu

Narcotics Control Team Raids Liquor Factory, Recovers Liquor, Arrests Suspects

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Narcotics Control team raids liquor factory, recovers liquor, arrests suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) An Excise and Narcotics Control team of District Korangi raided a hidden liquor factory in Bhittai Colony and arrested two accused.

The excise team acted upon a tip-off in Sector G of Bhittai Colony, Korangi, claimed a spokesman for the Sindh Narcotics Control Minster here on Sunday.

The team recovered 57 liters of prepared liquor from five gallons and 60 liters of alcohol from secret parts of the liquor factory, which looked like a house.

Around 70 ready-made bottles, famous English brand empty bottles, lids, and complete picnic material were also recovered.

A car was also taken into custody by the arrested accused, Saddam Hussain, son of Abdul Sattar, and Muhammad Shahzad, son of Muhammad Riaz, he claimed.

A case had been registered against the accused, and an investigation had been started.

Related Topics

Sindh Car Korangi Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

6 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

15 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

15 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

15 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

15 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

15 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

15 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

15 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

15 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan