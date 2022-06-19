UrduPoint.com

Narcotics Dealer Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Kohat Usterzai Police on Saturday arrested a notorious narcotics dealer and recovered huge cache of drugs and weapons for his possession.

SHO Usterzai Police Station Saifullah Khan along with a police contingent arrested the alleged drug dealer Hamid Ali son of Aftab Ali, resident of Usterzai Bala and recovered from him 3690 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of ice and one 30 bore pistol and five rounds of ammunition.

Case has been registered against him under narcotics act and further investigation is underway.

