Narcotics dealer arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Usterzai Police on Sunday arrested notorious narcotics dealer Raza Ali resident of Sherkot red-handed.

Spokesman of Kohat police revealed that 6500 grams of cannabis, 70 grams of ice, one F-one hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the drug dealer.

Case has been registered against the alleged accused and further investigation is underway.