Narcotics dealer arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) ::Kohat Usterzai Police here on Monday arrested drug addict and drug dealer Zahoor Khan during an operation in Sherkot.

2400 grams of hashish and 200 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the detained drug dealer.

The action against the drug dealer was carried out by SHO Usterzai Saifullah Khan and his police team.

A case has been registered against the accused.