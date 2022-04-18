UrduPoint.com

Narcotics Deptt Recovers 18 Kg Of Heroin, Nabs Two Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a crackdown Monday recovered 18 kilograms high quality heroin from a car bearing registration number No 103AEB on Motorway Road near Pir Zakori Bridge

During the search operation two drug smugglers were also apprehended including a woman and a case was registered against Tayyab son of Mohammad Ashiq, Anam Shafiq son of Mohammad Sharif and W/O Mohammad Shafiq residents of Lahore.

The crackdown was conducted while acting in a tip off received by Majid Khan AETO Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence Bureau, (EIB-1) and EIB-5.

Secretary Excise and DG Excise appreciated the personnel of Excise department on the successful operation against drug smugglers.

Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir said eliminating the menace of drug was top priority of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

