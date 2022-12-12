Narcotics factory unearthed, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Tatara police in Hayatabad here unearthed a narcotics-producing factory, established inside a rented house in Phase-6 and recovered a big quantity of heroin and ice drug from it.

Police said Tatara and Jamrud police in a joint operation raided a house after obtaining its search warrants and recovered 14-kilogram heroin, 3-kilogram ice drug, 13 packets of chemicals and other gadgets used in the production of drugs.

An accused identified as Nazeer Akbar, a resident of Khyber district was also arrested from the house. Police said the drugs were being smuggled to Peshawar and other cities adding that further investigation was underway by the arrested accused.