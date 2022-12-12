UrduPoint.com

Narcotics Factory Unearthed, One Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Narcotics factory unearthed, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Tatara police in Hayatabad here unearthed a narcotics-producing factory, established inside a rented house in Phase-6 and recovered a big quantity of heroin and ice drug from it.

Police said Tatara and Jamrud police in a joint operation raided a house after obtaining its search warrants and recovered 14-kilogram heroin, 3-kilogram ice drug, 13 packets of chemicals and other gadgets used in the production of drugs.

An accused identified as Nazeer Akbar, a resident of Khyber district was also arrested from the house. Police said the drugs were being smuggled to Peshawar and other cities adding that further investigation was underway by the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Drugs Jamrud From

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

9 seconds ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistanâ€™s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistanâ€™s default risk

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.