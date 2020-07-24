UrduPoint.com
Narcotics Minister Condoles With Bereaved Family Of ANF Martyr

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Narcotics Minister condoles with bereaved family of ANF martyr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati Friday visited here the bereaved family of Shaheed constable Amir Nawaz Khan of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) who embraced martyrdom in Balochistan in the line of duty.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul. He also visited the grave of Shaheed constable and offered Fateha.

Talking to media on the occasion he said the sacrifice of ANF officials and security forces would not go in vein, adding that Shaheed Constable Amir Nawaz rendered his life for the sake of motherland to protect it from anti state elements and drug peddlers.

He said the government would give special package to bereaved family of the constable in addition to other privileges as admissible. He assured fully support to bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them and prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Minister said that every citizen of Pakistan should fight against drug while considering it as a national responsibility, adding that ANF is leaving no stone un-turned to make the country drug free.

