Narcotics Ministry Holds Event

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Narcotics ministry holds event

A virtual UNODC-Government of Pakistan side-event was hosted by the Ministry of Narcotics Control in the margins of 65th Commission on Narcotics Drugs 2020.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :A virtual UNODC-Government of Pakistan side-event was hosted by the Ministry of Narcotics Control in the margins of 65th Commission on Narcotics Drugs 2020.

This joint side-event entitled 'Pakistan's National and Regional responses to drugs and crime, in light of the current regional challenges (2022, 2025)' was attended by several international partners, such as NCA (UK), Australian Federal Police, China, Japan, and the Karim Khan Aurat Welfare Foundation, said a press release issued here.

