Narcotics Police Foil Bids To Smuggle Hashish, Heroin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 06:01 PM

The Excise police Wednesday foiled bids to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from outside the province and recovered over 25 kgs of hashish and 1kg heroin and arrested three drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise police Wednesday foiled bids to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from outside the province and recovered over 25 kgs of hashish and 1kg heroin and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to official communiques issued here, SHO Excise police Peshawar Region Zia and Sub Inspector Anwer Khan acting on a tip-off intercepted a car bearing Lahore registration number near H Goal Chowk and on checking recovered 24000 grams (24kg) hashish and arrested a drug peddler M Azeem resident of Sargodha.

In another crackdown, SHO Excise police Mardan Akif Khan and Assistant Sub Inspector Waqar Ahmed Khan signalled a vehicle number LRF 491 to stop but the driver tried to run from the scene and when found police chasing him, he parked the car on the roadside and flee from the scene.

Upon search of the vehicle the excise police recovered 1000 gram heroin and started searching for the driver.

In another similar action, Excise police Peshawar recovered 1200 gram hashish from a passenger during checking on Haji camp bus terminal and arrested him on the spot.

Director General Excise Mehmood Wazir appreciated the excise police over successful crackdowns against drug peddlers and said that efforts are being made to make KP drug free.

