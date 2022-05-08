Narcotics recovered from air passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sunday recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from the luggage of an air passenger at Faisalabad International Airport.

A spokesman said that an ANF team, along with Airport Security, checked luggage of Bilal over suspicion and recovered 2.

5 kilograms of heroin, which was hidden in a metal pan.

The accused was ready to leave for Dubai when he was arrested. He was sent behind bars while further investigation was under way, spokesman added.