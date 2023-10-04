Narcotics recovered from air passenger

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Airport Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested

a suspect and recovered narcotics from his stomach at Sialkot International

Airport.

According to ANF, accused Khalid was trying to smuggle narcotics from

Sialkot to Doha through an international airline.

During the search, the ANF found Khalid suspicious and shifted him to

hospital, where doctors recovered 100 capsules (50 hashish and 50 ICE)

after washing the stomach of the accused.

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have arrested the accused and further investigation

was underway.