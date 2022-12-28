Narcotics recovered from passenger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered narcotics from a passenger at the Faisalabad International Airport.

An ANF spokesman said on Wednesday that a team detected a number of capsules filled with heroin in stomach of 30-year-old Anwaar.

The ANF police shifted the accused to a hospital where capsules would be recoveredwhile further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.