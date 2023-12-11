Narcotics Recovered From Vehicle
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The motorway police foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband by taking a vehicle
into custody near Sahianwala here on Monday.
Sector Commander Motorways Police Javed Iqbal Chadar while addressing a press conference
said that a police team signaled a vehicle to stop near Sahianwala but its driver opened fire
in air.
The officials chased but the driver managed to escape by leaving the vehicle near Aminpur
interchange.
Police, during the search, seized 420-kg hashish, and 117-kg opium which was
handed over to anti-narcotics forces.