Narcotics Recovered From Vehicle

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Narcotics recovered from vehicle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The motorway police foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband by taking a vehicle

into custody near Sahianwala here on Monday.

Sector Commander Motorways Police Javed Iqbal Chadar while addressing a press conference

said that a police team signaled a vehicle to stop near Sahianwala but its driver opened fire

in air.

The officials chased but the driver managed to escape by leaving the vehicle near Aminpur

interchange.

Police, during the search, seized 420-kg hashish, and 117-kg opium which was

handed over to anti-narcotics forces.

