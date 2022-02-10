Narcotics recovered, three arrested

Launching a crackdown, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Department has recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested three smugglers from Mardan and Charsadda on Thursday

According to Excise Department, nine kilogram hashish was recovered from a car near Goal Chowk Mardan.

The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car. Two smugglers identified as Kashif and Shahnawaz were arrested on the spot.

In another raid, 8.4 kilogram opium was recovered from a car near Charsadda Interchange. Hashish was hidden in fuel tank of the car. Driver of the car Muhammad Imran was also arrested.

The separate cases have been registered against arrested smugglers and investigation is underway.