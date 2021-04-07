Narcotics seized, 2 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized heavy cache of narcotics and arrested two accused from Bhawana Road.

ANF spokesman said on Wednesday that there team on a tip-off signaled a car to stop near Service Station and during checking 7 kilograms charas was recovered from its secret sections.

ANF team also arrested two car riders--Farzand Ali and Liaqat Ali, residents of Faisalabad, and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.