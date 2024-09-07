Open Menu

Narcotics Seized, 2 Drug-pushers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024

Narcotics seized, 2 drug-pushers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The police have seized narcotics and arrested two drug-traffickers from the area of Kotwali police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that the police conducted a raid and arrested two drug-pushers including Elyas Haidar and Asif Waqas red-handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 3.750-kilogram charas from them, while further investigation was under way, he added.

