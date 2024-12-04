Narcotics Smuggler Arrested With 25kg Heroin
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 01:00 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Khanewal police arrested a notorious narcotics smuggler and recovered over 25 kilogram of heroin from his possession in an operation here Tuesday.
SP Investigations Shabbir Ahmad Waraich told newsmen that police came to know about expected arrival of Khalid Khan Pathan towards Pul Astabal.
A police team from PS City was deputed and the narcotics smuggler was arrested with 25.685 kilogram of heroin at Chak 157/10-R near Bakhtiyari petrol pump.
The smuggler had been supplying narcotics to this area since long and his arrest shut a window of narcotics supply.
DPO Muhammad Ismaeel Kharrak has commended police team on carrying out a successful operation including SDPO Sadar Abdul Kareem, SHO City Malik Saeed and others.
