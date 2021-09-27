Narcotics smuggling bid foiled

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and recovered 450 kg chars from a truck at Zawa Check Post area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (R) Basheer Ahmed Bareach, a levies team led by officials checked a suspected truck at Zawa Check post and seized 450 kg chars from it which was being smuggled in the country.

The driver was arrested after recovering narcotics from the truck.

Further investigation was underway.