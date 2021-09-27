UrduPoint.com

Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and recovered 450 kg chars from a truck at Zawa Check Post area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Jameel Ahmed Baloch, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (R) Basheer Ahmed Bareach, a levies team led by officials checked a suspected truck at Zawa Check post and seized 450 kg chars from it which was being smuggled in the country.

The driver was arrested after recovering narcotics from the truck.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Driver Khuzdar Post From

Recent Stories

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

5 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

7 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

8 hours ago
 International Government Communication Forum 2021 ..

International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.