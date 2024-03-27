Narcotics smuggling bid foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jand police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a narcotics smuggler here in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Jand police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a narcotics smuggler here in Attock.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a team of Jand Police at search park Mankor intercepted a car and during the search recovered 10.

50 kilogram of hashish worth millions of rupees stored in hidden parts of the vehicle.

He said that police arrested the suspect identified as Fakhar Alam who during preliminary interrogation, the suspect has confessed to being a member of inter-provincial gang of drugs.

Police started further investigation.

APP/nsi/378