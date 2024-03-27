Open Menu

Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled

Jand police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a narcotics smuggler here in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Jand police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a narcotics smuggler here in Attock.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, a team of Jand Police at search park Mankor intercepted a car and during the search recovered 10.

50 kilogram of hashish worth millions of rupees stored in hidden parts of the vehicle.

He said that police arrested the suspect identified as Fakhar Alam who during preliminary interrogation, the suspect has confessed to being a member of inter-provincial gang of drugs.

Police started further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicle Car Attock Jand From Million

Recent Stories

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-shi ..

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

4 minutes ago
 Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate electio ..

Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

4 minutes ago
 FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mut ..

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..

13 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

28 seconds ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

16 minutes ago
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

16 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

8 minutes ago
 JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to e ..

WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..

8 minutes ago
 CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urb ..

CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan