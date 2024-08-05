Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge cache of narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab province worth millions of rupees and arrested a member of inter-provincial racket of narcotics smuggler.
The police spokesman said that on a tip off, the Khurd Police intercepted a narcotics smuggler identified as Hadayt Shah and recovered 10 kilogram of hashish from his possession.
He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the outlaw confessed being a member of an inter-provincial gang of narcotics smuggling and was attempting to supply the narcotics to the different cities.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/nsi
