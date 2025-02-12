Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 7kg drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) foiled narcotics smuggling attempt arresting an alleged smuggler and recovered 7000 grams of narcotics during an operation conducted here on Daraban road.

According to details, EIB Dera Squad led by Provincial In-charge of Bureau of Intelligence and Investigation Saud Khan Gandapur conducted an operation on Daraban road.

The squad stopped a car bearing registration number (AB-6671) for checking.

During the checking, the squad recovered 6000 grams of hashish and 1000 grams of Ice drug from the car which were packed in Dates cottens.

The squad also arrested accused Behraam Khan son of Roz Muhammad, resident of Karak. The arrested accused was sent to Excise South region station where a case was also registered against him while the further investigations were underway.

APP/akt