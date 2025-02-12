Open Menu

Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled, 7kg Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 7kg drugs recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) foiled narcotics smuggling attempt arresting an alleged smuggler and recovered 7000 grams of narcotics during an operation conducted here on Daraban road.

According to details, EIB Dera Squad led by Provincial In-charge of Bureau of Intelligence and Investigation Saud Khan Gandapur conducted an operation on Daraban road.

The squad stopped a car bearing registration number (AB-6671) for checking.

During the checking, the squad recovered 6000 grams of hashish and 1000 grams of Ice drug from the car which were packed in Dates cottens.

The squad also arrested accused Behraam Khan son of Roz Muhammad, resident of Karak. The arrested accused was sent to Excise South region station where a case was also registered against him while the further investigations were underway.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

50 seconds ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

58 seconds ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

23 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

31 minutes ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

47 minutes ago
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

3 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan