Narcotics social scourge, govt, people work together with missionary spirit for uprooting. Manzoor Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Narcotics are an ugly social scourge wherein the government and the people must work together with a missionary spirit to uproot it from society.

He was talking to a delegation of Dir Welfare Organization, that called on him in Peshawar under the leadership of its president Haji Sultan Yusuf alias Dir Lalaji the delegation also included Chairman Executive Body Haji Muhammad Saeed, General Secretary Master Zahir Shah and other officials.

The delegation drew the minister's attention to certain public welfare and civic issues and wors, which were thoroughly discussed, while Haji Manzoor Afridi assured them of their proper redressal.

The delegation also informed the provincial minister about the growing epidemic of narcotics that was infused in our youth especially.

It was told that new types of drugs are spreading like poison in Peshawar as elsewhere in other parts of the province and appealed that emergency measures be taken at the government level to control this monster, while in some places it was also pointed out that complaints existing about the presence of suppliers in addition to drug addicts in certain suburbs of the city.

The minister directed the Excise and Narcotics Control Secretary to take immediate action with tangible results in this regard.

Similarly, the delegation requested the provincial minister to exempt small housing units up to five marlas from property tax, to which he said that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been already approached in this respect and it is expected that he will announce the good news to the people soon.

The delegation also apprised him about the issues being faced by the people in the registration and transfer of houses and commercial properties in Peshawar, especially the problems of Khana e Kasht issue, to which the minister replied that though it's concerned with the Revenue Department he would surely contact the related quarters to solve it accordingly.

The delegation drew the provincial minister's attention to the improvement of recreational facilities in Peshawar city and also complained that due to several restrictions, people could not use the available park facilities.

The minister clarified that he has already discussed it with the Provincial Minister of Local Government, Barrister Sawal Nazir, and it has been decided that the ladies and gentlemen who come for morning walks in parks of Peshawar city till 8 am. Entry will be absolutely free so citizens should take full advantage of this relief.

According to this decision, he said, no gate fee will be charged from the public in Hazar Khawani Park and no gate pass will be required so citizens can use the walking track and exercise equipment free of cost in addition to morning walks in the park.

About other problems at Hazar Khawani Park, the minister said that he will visit there in the next two to three days along with the Local Government Minister to take immediate steps to solve these public issues for good.

The delegation also apprised the provincial minister about other public welfare projects, health and sanitation, drinking water and education facilities, for which Haji Manzoor Afridi issued orders to the relevant authorities for its proper resolution.