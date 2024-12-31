Narcotics supplier arrested

CIA police have claimed to arrest a drug trafficker and recovered more than one kilogram Chars from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) CIA police have claimed to arrest a drug trafficker and recovered more than one kilogram Chars from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that CIA Iqbal Town police on a tip-off conducted raid near Railway Phattak College Road and nabbed a drug pusher Ahmad Raza red handed while supplying narcotics in educational institutes.

The police recovered 1.02 kilogram Chars from his possession and locked him behind bars in Samanabad police station for further investigation, he added.