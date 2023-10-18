Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Two drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday in a raid on the narcotics mafia in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Two drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday in a raid on the narcotics mafia in Kohat.

According to the Spokesperson of Kohat Police, the arrested suspects were involved in intercity drug-selling rackets and supplied narcotics in different areas of Kohat district.

The arrested suspects were identified as residents of Razgir Banda and Muqarab Khan, resident of Billy Tang and 660 grams of ice was recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused were transferred to Bally Tang police station, where separate cases had been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

APP/ARQ/378