Open Menu

Narcotics Supply Gang Busted In Wah Cantt

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Six drug peddlers, including two females, were arrested on Tuesday in a major crackdown on the narcotics mafia in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Six drug peddlers, including two females, were arrested on Tuesday in a major crackdown on the narcotics mafia in Wah Cantt.

Speaking to the media, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Taxila Circle ASP Kainat Azhar Khan said that the arrested suspects were involved in intercity drug-selling rackets and supplied narcotics to potential female customers as well as students.

Arrested suspects were identified as Iqra Umair, Khadija Bibi, Nawazish, Firasat, Tafseer Hussain, and Jamal Haider, and over 5kg of drugs were recovered from their possession.

The SDPO said that separate cases had been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

APP/AMJ/378

Related Topics

Police Drugs Circle Taxila Media From

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

53 seconds ago
 Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbo ..

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

30 seconds ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

32 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP g ..

Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

37 seconds ago
 SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

11 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent election ..

11 minutes ago
Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

11 minutes ago
 Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Bur ..

Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

11 minutes ago
 Open katchery held at Kamber

Open katchery held at Kamber

11 minutes ago
 Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against S ..

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

23 minutes ago
 PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matche ..

PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

23 minutes ago
 HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Pa ..

HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan