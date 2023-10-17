Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Six drug peddlers, including two females, were arrested on Tuesday in a major crackdown on the narcotics mafia in Wah Cantt

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Six drug peddlers, including two females, were arrested on Tuesday in a major crackdown on the narcotics mafia in Wah Cantt.

Speaking to the media, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Taxila Circle ASP Kainat Azhar Khan said that the arrested suspects were involved in intercity drug-selling rackets and supplied narcotics to potential female customers as well as students.

Arrested suspects were identified as Iqra Umair, Khadija Bibi, Nawazish, Firasat, Tafseer Hussain, and Jamal Haider, and over 5kg of drugs were recovered from their possession.

The SDPO said that separate cases had been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Act.

