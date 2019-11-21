Narcotics torched in supervision of Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate

(@imziishan)

Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate two Muhammad Ashraf visited City Police Station and checked its other sections where huge quantity of narcotics were torched in supervision of him by police personnel on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate two Muhammad Ashraf visited City Police Station and checked its other sections where huge quantity of narcotics were torched in supervision of him by police personnel on Thursday.

According to police sources, these narcotics including chars 27 kg, heroin 108 grams, 1036 anti-venin (Taryaq), 52 bottles of liquids were seized by police personnel during checking which were set ablaze in presence of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Ashraf along with City SHO Atta Ullah Jamote and other officials.

Judicial Magistrate said the purpose of torching narcotics was to eliminate menace of narcotics from the areas in order to save new generation from addicts of narcotics, saying it was also responsibility of public to cooperate with police and Levies forces against curse of narcotics.

He also appreciated efforts of police personnel in this regard.