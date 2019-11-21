UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Narcotics Torched In Supervision Of Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:57 PM

Narcotics torched in supervision of Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate

Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate two Muhammad Ashraf visited City Police Station and checked its other sections where huge quantity of narcotics were torched in supervision of him by police personnel on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate two Muhammad Ashraf visited City Police Station and checked its other sections where huge quantity of narcotics were torched in supervision of him by police personnel on Thursday.

According to police sources, these narcotics including chars 27 kg, heroin 108 grams, 1036 anti-venin (Taryaq), 52 bottles of liquids were seized by police personnel during checking which were set ablaze in presence of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Ashraf along with City SHO Atta Ullah Jamote and other officials.

Judicial Magistrate said the purpose of torching narcotics was to eliminate menace of narcotics from the areas in order to save new generation from addicts of narcotics, saying it was also responsibility of public to cooperate with police and Levies forces against curse of narcotics.

He also appreciated efforts of police personnel in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Khuzdar From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

14 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull asks PPP, PMLN, JUI-F to declare all a ..

2 minutes ago

PPIB approves execution of IA with thar coal power ..

2 minutes ago

Back on all fours - Ronda the dog's pioneering pro ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Health Minister Promises to Cut Waiting Li ..

2 minutes ago

Solar, wind projects to reduce power rates to Rs 6 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.