Narcotics Worth Rs 72.7 M Recovered During 2018-19: KP PA Told

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal Friday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that narcotics worth Rs 72.7 million were recovered and 122 smugglers were arrested during 2018-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal Friday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that narcotics worth Rs 72.7 million were recovered and 122 smugglers were arrested during 2018-19.

He was responding to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) legislator Humaira Khatoon who inquired about the quantity of narcotics during last year.

The CM aide informed the House that 930 Kg hashish, 113 Kg heroin, 53.8 Kg opium, 3.76 Kg Ice and 242 liter alcohol were recovered. He said the recovered contraband and arrested smugglers were handed over to police and Anti Narcotics Force for necessary action as the Excise Department was without any procedure or investigation system during last year.

More Stories From Pakistan

