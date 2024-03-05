Narendra Modi congratulates Shehbaz on swearing in as PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on swearing in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Congratulations to (Shehbaz Sharif) on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi wrote on his X timeline.

Prime Minister Shehbaz took the oath of office on Monday after winning the prime ministerial election a day earlier.

This is his second term for the country's top office as earlier he was elected as the prime minister in April 2022 through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.