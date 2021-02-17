Narowal Bus Mishap Kills 2 , Injures 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed while 20 others sustained serious injuries when a speeding bus overturned amid dens fog at 'new Lahore road' near Narowal on early Wednesday morning.
According to the rescue sources, bodies and injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy and treatment, a private news channel reported.
The local police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.