Narowal bus mishap kills 2 , injures 20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed while 20 others sustained serious injuries when a speeding bus overturned amid dens fog at 'new Lahore road' near Narowal on early Wednesday morning.

According to the rescue sources, bodies and injured had been shifted to a nearby hospital for the autopsy and treatment, a private news channel reported.

The local police impounded the vehicle and started investigation after registering a case.