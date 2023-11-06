Open Menu

Narowal DC Chairs Anti-dengue Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Narowal DC chairs anti-dengue meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) An anti-dengue meeting, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, was held at the DC Office.

The deputy commissioner was briefed by the health officers about the measures taken by the departments concerned under dengue surveillance.

The DC said work of vector surveillance in the district should be continued responsibly, because the desired results are possible only with full efforts. He said that government departments should resolve the complaints displayed on the dashboard immediately and vector surveillance and hotspots should be monitored on a daily basis and government departments should show responsibility and follow the prescribed SOPs.

Keeping the environment dry and making sanitation conditions ideal is to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in the current conditions, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Irfan Hameed, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Khizar Zahoor Goraya, Farooq Azam, CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq and heads of all district departments participated.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal said that the steps taken to prevent dengue are very important and necessary. To prevent dengue, all public and private institutions will have to work together so that we can get rid of dengue.

He said that municipal committees, environment and transport department need to work more than other departments for dengue surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Narowal All Government

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

3 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

8 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan