Narowal DC chairs anti-dengue meeting

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) An anti-dengue meeting, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hasan Raza, was held at the DC Office.

The deputy commissioner was briefed by the health officers about the measures taken by the departments concerned under dengue surveillance.

The DC said work of vector surveillance in the district should be continued responsibly, because the desired results are possible only with full efforts. He said that government departments should resolve the complaints displayed on the dashboard immediately and vector surveillance and hotspots should be monitored on a daily basis and government departments should show responsibility and follow the prescribed SOPs.

Keeping the environment dry and making sanitation conditions ideal is to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in the current conditions, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Irfan Hameed, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Khizar Zahoor Goraya, Farooq Azam, CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq and heads of all district departments participated.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal said that the steps taken to prevent dengue are very important and necessary. To prevent dengue, all public and private institutions will have to work together so that we can get rid of dengue.

He said that municipal committees, environment and transport department need to work more than other departments for dengue surveillance.