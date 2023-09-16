Narowal DC chairs meeting on dengue control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for dengue control was held under the chairmanship of Narowal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf.

A detailed review of the anti-dengue activities was conducted and instructions were given to speed up activities.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Naveed Haider, District Health Officer (DHO) Focal Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali and officers of other departments participated in the meeting.

CEO Health Dr. Naveed and Dr. Muhammad Tariq gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding indoor and outdoor dengue surveillance, spray, stock of anti-dengue drugs, suspected cases, inspection of dengue larvae sites.

They said that during the ongoing week, houses were checked by the indoor and outdoor teams of the health department. They said 50 notices were issued for not taking preventive measures against dengue.

The deputy commissioner said that in view of possible breeding of anti-dengue larvae, the health department teams should intensify surveillance on daily basis to keep the district safe from dengue. He said that it was very important to take preventive measures against dengue. There should be no bogus reporting by dengue teams.

The DC said that notices should be issued and cases should also be registered against those who violate the anti-dengue precautions.