Narowal DC chairs meeting on dengue prevention

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahd Farid, a meeting was held at the DC Office here on Sunday to review the preventive measures taken by difference departments for dengue control.

The meeting was attended by officers of all relevant departments including Health Department.

Addressing the participants, the DC directed the officers to keep the environment clean to control dengue. He ordered for cleaning of roofs, air-conditioners, air-coolers and asked citizens not to allow stagnation of water in pots. He said that first information reports (FIRs) should be filed against tire shops and marquees that do not follow the SOPs issued by the government.

The deputy commissioner ordered for addressing complaints regarding dengue immediately.