Narowal DC Chairs Meeting On Price-control Steps

Mon 27th December 2021

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan, was informed here on Monday that 9,104 shops were inspected under the price Control Act campaign from Dec 1 to 25.

The inspection teams found 352 shopkeepers overcharging consumers and imposed Rs 1,272,500 fine one them.

Cases were registered against four shopkeepers and 55 people were arrested.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Jawariya Maqbool, Assistant Commissioners Usman Sikandar, Mohammad Arshad Wattoo, District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz and others.

